Scholar Blog
Classic Papers: Articles That Have Stood The Test of Time
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Scholarly research is often about the latest findings - the newest knowledge that our colleagues have gleaned from nature. Some articles buck this pattern and have impact long after their publication.
Today, we are releasing
Classic Papers
, a collection of highly-cited papers in their area of research that have stood the test of time. For each area, we list the ten most-cited articles that were published ten years earlier.
This release of classic papers consists of articles that were published in 2006 and is based on our index as it was in May 2017. To browse classic papers, select one of
the broad areas
and then select the specific research field of your interest. For example,
Agronomy & Crop Science
,
Oil, Petroleum & Natural Gas
, and
African Studies & History
.
The list of classic papers includes articles that presented new research. It specifically excludes review articles, introductory articles, editorials, guidelines, commentaries, etc. It also excludes articles with fewer than 20 citations and, for now, is limited to articles written in English.
Posted by: Sean Henderson, Software Engineer
Google
Archive
2017
June
Classic Papers: Articles That Have Stood The Test ...
2016
August
July
June
January
2015
June
January
2014
November
October
September
August
June
2013
November
July
2012
November
October
August
July
June
May
April
March
January
2011
November
August
July
June
February
January
2010
July
June
Feed
Company-wide
Public Policy Blog
Research Blog
Student Blog
Products
Official Android Blog
Chrome Blog
Lat Long Blog
Developers
Developers Blog
Ads Developer Blog
Android Developers Blog
Google
Privacy
Terms